Il mese di Febbraio 2024 non si prospetta freddo come negli anni precedenti, forse perché scaldato dalle focose novità seriali in arrivo. Il mese più breve dell'anno sarà accompagnato da tantissime novità in streaming e anche grandi ritorni televisivi. Impossibile non essere felici pensando al 29 Febbraio e a tutte le serie che potranno accompagnarlo.

Qui il calendario completo di tutte le novità e dove trovarle

Giovedì 1 Febbraio

"Mare Fuori" (RaiPlay), stagione 4 – episodi 1 – 6

"66-5 – Roxane Bauer avvocata penalista" (Top Crime), stagione 1

"A Bloody Lucky Day" (Paramount+), stagione 1

Venerdì 2 Febbraio

"Mr. & Mrs. Smith" (Amazon Prime Video), stagione 1

"Let's Talk About CHU" (Netflix), stagione 1

"Warrior" (Sky Atlantic), stagione 3

Sabato 3 Febbraio

"Hamburg distretto 21" (Rete 4), stagione 16

"All American" (Mediaset 20), stagione 5

Domenica 4 Febbraio

"I Fiumi di Porpora – La serie" (Rai 4), stagione 1

Mercoledì 7 Febbraio

"Law & Order – Unità speciale" (Top Crime), stagione 24

"Luz – La luce del cuore" (Netflix), stagione 1

Giovedì 8 Febbraio

"Rick & Morty" (Netflix), stagione 7

"Halo" (Paramount+), stagione 2

Venerdì 9 Febbraio

"One Day" (Netflix), stagione 1

"Machos Alfa" (Netflix), stagione 2

"A Killer Paradox" (Netflix), stagione 1

"An Incurable Case of Love" (Netflix), stagione 1

Lunedì 12 Febbraio

"Mameli – Il ragazzo che sognò l'Italia" (Rai 1), stagione 1

Martedì 13 Febbraio

"Willie Nelson & Family" (Paramount+), stagione 1

Mercoledì 14 Febbraio

"Babylon Berlin" (Rai 4), stagione 4

"The New Look" (Apple TV+), stagione 1

"Mare Fuori" (RaiPlay), stagione 4 – episodi 7 – 12

"Buongiorno, Verônica" (Netflix), stagione 3

"Love is Blind" (Netflix), stagione 6

Giovedì 15 Febbraio

"The Vince Staples Show" (Netflix), stagione 1

"AlRawabi School For Girls" (Netflix), stagione 2

"House of Ninjas" (Netflix), stagione 1

"Ready Set Love" (Netflix), stagione 1

"Hacks" (Netflix), stagioni 1-2

Venerdì 16 Febbraio

"Un Amore" (Sky Serie), stagione 1

"Comedy Chaos" (Netflix), stagione 1

Sabato 17 Febbraio

"L'amore e la vita – Call the Midwife" (Sky Serie), stagione 10

Domenica 18 Febbraio

"Màkari" (Rai 1), stagione 3

Lunedì 19 Febbraio

"Nuova Scena" (Netflix), stagione 1

"Gloria" (Rai 1), stagione 1

Martedì 20 Febbraio

"Grantchester" (Giallo), stagione 8

Mercoledì 21 Febbraio

"Star Wars: The Bad Batch" (Disney+), stagione 3

"Constellation" (Apple TV+), stagione 1

Giovedì 22 Febbraio

"Avatar: La leggenda di Aang" (Netflix), stagione 1

"The Family Stallone" (Paramount+), stagione 2

"LOL Talent Show" (Amazon Prime Video), stagione 1

Venerdì 23 Febbraio

"Formula 1: Drive to Survive" (Netflix), stagione 6

Martedì 27 Febbraio

"ShÅgun" (Disney+), stagione 1

"Le indagini di Roy Grace" (Sky Investigation), stagione 2

Mercoledì 28 Febbraio

"Pantano" (Netflix), stagione 3

"What We do in the Shadows" (Disney+), stagione 5

Giovedì 29 Febbraio

"Regina Rossa" (Amazon Prime Video), stagione 1