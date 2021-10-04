Amministrative 2021
Elezioni a Itri, testa a testa tra Fargiorgio e Agresti
Itri - Tre sezioni su dieci scrutinate: il sindaco uscente al 39%, il candidato di Ripartiamo al 38%
LO SCRUTINIO IN DIRETTA
Sezioni: 3/10
Antonio Fargiorgio: 39,08% (655 voti)
Giovanni Agresti: 37,95% (636 voti)
Giuseppe De Santis: 22,87% (385 voti)
È testa a testa, ad Itri, tra il sindaco uscente Antonio Fargiorgio e Giovanni Agresti. Dopo le prime tre sezioni scrutinate, Fargiorgio si attesta al 39%, Agresti al 37,95%. A seguire Giuseppe De Santis, con il 22,97%.
